Wisconsin AG hopeful won't commit to Trump in 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot in the battleground state this November.
Eric Toney, a district attorney looking to unseat Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, has a more complicated relationship with Trump than other Republicans running statewide in Wisconsin. Toney voted for Trump in 2020, even though he privately referred to him as “dumb dumb Donald,” and unlike some Republicans, Toney has said President Joe Biden's election was legitimate and there's no way to overturn the results.