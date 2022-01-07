Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off MARK PRATT, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 10:25 p.m.
1 of21 A person on a wheelchair uses the bike lane to navigate the snow covered streets in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Snow covers a statue of composer and entertainer George M. Cohan, in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A woman walks through snow in Times Square, in New York, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A man takes a photo of a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 A small truck removes snow from an unplowed road, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in East Derry, N.H. A winter storm is expected to drop about a half a foot of snow in the area. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 New York City Sanitation Department workers use a front-end loader to to fill a salt spreader at one of the Department's salt sheds in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Children sled on a hill overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warwick, R.I., at dusk on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of fresh snow across much of the Northeast. William J. Cole/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A Hill Avenue resident is out early to shovel the walk Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Wilkinsburg, Pa. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Pam Panchak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Estella Avenue in the neighborhood of Mount Washington is seen after the first major snow of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Downtown Pittsburgh is seen from Mount Washington after the first major snow of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 The corner of Grandview Ave. and Maple Terrace in Mt. Washington is covered in snow after the first major snowfall of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A squirrel crosses Maple Terrace on a utility line in Mt. Washington after the first major snowfall of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Maple Terrace in Mt. Washington covered in snow after the first major snowfall of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A vehicle involved in a rollover crash at the corner of Allequippa St. and Centre Ave. on the morning of the first major snowfall of the season on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast on Friday, snarling air travel, crushing commutes and giving a one-day respite to school districts struggling to keep kids in the classroom as coronavirus cases surged.
Schools in Boston closed, and Providence, Rhode Island, public schools switched to distance learning, but New York City kept the nation’s largest public school system open.