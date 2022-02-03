Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 12:38 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night and continued Wednesday, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.
KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED