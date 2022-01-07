Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 1:16 a.m.
1 of20 A motorist is pushed through snow by a man, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Traffic along west bound Interstate 40 near mile marker 192 is backed up due to heavy snow Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Tara Biller plays with her dogs in the snow outside her home along Cheek Rd. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Virginia Department of Transportation crews load salt into snowplows on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022, at the North Bristol, Va., area headquarters on Reedy Creek Road as they prepare for the coming snow. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Virginia Department of Transportation crews load salt into snowplows on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022, at the North Bristol, Va., area headquarters on Reedy Creek Road as they prepare for the coming snow. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Fred Baker, left and Karen Richards help their granddaughter, Anaya Christian 3, push some snow as she plays with a new toy tractor, Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP) Greg Eans/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Virginia Department of Transportation crews load salt into snowplows on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2021, at the North Bristol, Va., area headquarters on Reedy Creek Road as they prepare for the coming snow. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Jerry Ambs, with the Daviess County Fiscal Court, blows the falling snow off the sidewalks around the Daviess County Court House, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP) Greg Eans/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 A person uses a snowblower to remove snow from a driveway after a winter storm in Walker, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) Joel Bissell/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Vehicles drive along Monroe Avenue NW during a snow storm in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) Joel Bissell/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A cyclist rides along West End Ave. in the snow Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Clyde Vaughn enjoys sledding at Percy Warner Park Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A pedestrian walks with his dog through the snow at Percy Warner Park Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) of snowfall on Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches (10 centimeters) that had stood since 1977, the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.
Written By
JONATHAN MATTISE