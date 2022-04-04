Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe JUSTIN SPIKE and JOVANA GEC, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 10:31 a.m.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both brought landslide wins for the two countries’ longtime, pro-Putin leaders — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
JUSTIN SPIKE and JOVANA GEC