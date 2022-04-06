‘Winning Time’ shows authentic human side of Laker legends

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John C. Reilly remembered being enthralled watching “Showtime” basketball with Magic Johnson’s no-look passes and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s patented skyhook, but the actor never really knew the backstory behind the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty.
Reilly quickly found out after stepping into his role as late Laker owner Jerry Buss in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which airs Sundays. The 10-episode series follows the professional and personal lives of the team donning purple and gold in the 1980s and how the franchise became one of the most revered in professional sports.