Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are searching for suspects after finding a man fatally shot Friday morning inside a crashed sport utility vehicle.

The shooting happened in northeastern Wichita around 2 a.m. Friday, when several people reported hearing shots fired in the area, police said. Arriving officers discovered an SUV that had crashed through a fence into a home’s detached garage and found the driver — later identified as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo — inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Police said Camarillo died at the scene. A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured, police said.

Investigators believe one or more people in another car opened fire on Camarillo's SUV and that the shooting was targeted.