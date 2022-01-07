Skip to main content
News

Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are searching for suspects after finding a man fatally shot Friday morning inside a crashed sport utility vehicle.

The shooting happened in northeastern Wichita around 2 a.m. Friday, when several people reported hearing shots fired in the area, police said. Arriving officers discovered an SUV that had crashed through a fence into a home’s detached garage and found the driver — later identified as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo — inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Police said Camarillo died at the scene. A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured, police said.

Investigators believe one or more people in another car opened fire on Camarillo's SUV and that the shooting was targeted.

More News