Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are searching for suspects after finding a man fatally shot Friday morning inside a crashed sport utility vehicle.
The shooting happened in northeastern Wichita around 2 a.m. Friday, when several people reported hearing shots fired in the area, police said. Arriving officers discovered an SUV that had crashed through a fence into a home’s detached garage and found the driver — later identified as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo — inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.