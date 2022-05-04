To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane
BRITTANY PETERSON, Associated Press
GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — At a tiny airport surrounded by mountains, a three-person crew takes off for the inaugural flight above the headwaters of the Colorado River to measure the region’s snow by air.
Under the plane is a device that uses lasers, cameras and sensors to map snow and help drought-prone communities improve forecasts of how much water will later fill reservoirs.