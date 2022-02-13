War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate MATTHEW LEE and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 4:59 p.m.
1 of17 Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 A member of the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, dem onstrates a shooting position during a basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The United States are evacuating almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy works in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Ukraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that. Zelenskyy's comments came as the U.S. updated its estimate of how many Russian troops are now poised near Ukraine's borders to more than 130,000 Sunday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, A tank moves at the training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 This image provided by The White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Biden on Saturday again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders and warned that the U.S. and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if Russia invades, according to the White House. (The White House via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Military jets fly over the Gozhsky training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine. (Vadzim Yakubionak, BelTA via AP) Vadzim Yakubionak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibly imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Soldiers work with their military vehicle at the Gozhsky training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine. (Vadzim Yakubionak, BelTA via AP) Vadzim Yakubionak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speaks at a press conference in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the drills of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during his working trip to the Kherson region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pose for a photo prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Britain's top diplomat has arrived in Moscow to try to defuse tensions raised by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn't happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.
A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war. At stake are Europe's post-Cold War security architecture and long-agreed limits on the deployment of conventional military and nuclear forces there.
MATTHEW LEE and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV