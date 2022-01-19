WA House passes pause to long-term care program and tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly three years ago, Washington became the first state in the nation to establish a defined benefit to help offset the costs of long-term care. Now, lawmakers are quickly moving to delay implementation amid concerns about long-term solvency of the program and criticism of the timing of the payroll tax that pays for it.
The lifetime maximum of the benefit is $36,500, with annual increases to be determined based on inflation, and the program is funded by workers, who pay a premium of .58% of total pay per paycheck.