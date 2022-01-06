Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 11:20 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials sought to reassure the public Thursday as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a snowstorm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in frigid temperatures.
In contrast to his response to Monday's storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of the wintry weather that is expected to move into the state late Thursday, and he asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance. The measures are necessary this time, his office said, because of the lingering effects of the first storm.