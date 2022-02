BALTIMORE (AP) — A Virginia couple has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud stemming from taxes filed for their Maryland auto body shop, a federal prosecutor said.

Ercin Kalender, 60, of Alexandria, Virginia and his wife, Lizette Kalender, 44, pleaded guilty on Thursday, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron in a news release. As part of their plea agreements, the Kalenders are ordered to pay $2,219,602 in restitution.