Virginia State Police look into man's death after arrest

FRIONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — A 77-year-old Virginia man has died after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff's deputies, and an investigation is underway into his death, officials said.

Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the arrest of Ralph Ennis and if the injuries he sustained during the encounter with deputies led to his death. The Warren County Sheriff's Office also said it has contacted the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and requested a special prosecutor to help the state police investigation.

Maj. Jeffrey Driskill also said in a news release Monday that the sheriff's office will convene a board of inquiry to review the use of force related to Ennis' arrest.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies began following Ralph Ennis early on April 2 after he was observed speeding and driving erratically. Initially failing to stop during a chase that covered nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers), Ennis drove and parked his truck at a convenience store near Front Royal, the news release said.

Ennis got out of the truck but refused a deputy's command to drop the truck keys he was holding, the news release said. A deputy approached the man from behind to try to control and arrest him, and while trying to restrain Ennis, the sheriff's office said he and two deputies fell over a trailer hitch on his pickup truck.

According to the news release, Ennis suffered a cut to the right ring finger and a cut above his right eyebrow. While being treated at a hospital, the sheriff's office reported he showed signs of a hemorrhage in his head and he was taken to a second hospital, where he exhibited signs of having cognitive issues consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the sheriff's office said.

Conversations with his family revealed Ennis had a history of mental illness and dementia, and that his wife, Linda, had reported him missing March 11, the news release said.

Ennis died April 15, the sheriff's office said. WRC reported that Linda Ennis said her husband was a Navy veteran and worked for years in Northern Virginia as a bricklayer and that his death left her with many questions.

“Yeah, of course I worry he was mistreated. You hear it all the time. I’m not down on the police. I’m all for the guys in blue. … He was older and they could definitely tell that. Just looking at the man, you could tell he was an older gentleman,” she said from her home in Breezewood, Pennsylvania.