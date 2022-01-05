Shows go on in Las Vegas, despite 'alarming' COVID-19 surge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Days after large crowds of revelers rung in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, the region's healthcare providers are again being pushed to their limits by ballooning demand for COVID-19 testing and a surge in new cases and hospitalizations.
University Medical Center in Las Vegas warned that an increase in patient volume is prolonging wait times in its emergency rooms and the local health district announced plans to move the Las Vegas area's largest COVID-19 testing site to a 40,000-person capacity stadium.