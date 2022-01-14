Vegas teachers offered retention bonuses amid COVID-19 spike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools in Las Vegas are responding to staffing shortages by offering retention bonuses of up to $2,000 for full-time employees who remain at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County School District board members also were briefed Thursday about a “test to stay” program that administrators plan to implement next Wednesday. That's when in-person classes resume after a five-day “pause” that has schools closed Friday and Tuesday to bracket the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.