Vanderbilt professors' firm develops 'breakthrough device'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A company co-founded by Vanderbilt University professors has received a special designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a breakthrough device.

The designation streamlines the regulatory process for certain medical devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In this case, the designation is for a technology developed by Nashville-based EndoTheia that increases the flexibility and usefulness of standard endoscopes, according to a news release from the school.