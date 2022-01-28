University of Idaho president rejects indoctrination claims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The president of the University of Idaho said Friday that “conflict entrepreneurs” using scare tactics and a false social justice narrative to claim students were being indoctrinated led to a $500,000 cut in the school’s budget last year.

Scott Green told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee that he was confident there was no indoctrination taking place, but “conflict entrepreneurs and those who earn their living by scaring people with such illusions have made these claims, which surfaced and were used to cut our budget last year.”