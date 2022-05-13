Unionists set to block N Ireland govt over Brexit trade spat

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s second-biggest political party says it will block the formation of a working legislature in Belfast on Friday and will keep up the boycott until the U.K. government tears up post-Brexit trade rules it accuses of destabilizing the region.
The Democratic Unionist Party's move deepens Northern Ireland's political deadlock, which is fueling a U.K.-EU feud that could balloon into a trade war between Britain and the 27-nation European Union.