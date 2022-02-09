Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric INNA VARENYTSIA, LORI HINNANT and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 2:31 a.m.
1 of20 Ukrainian serviceman Ivan Skuratovskyi changes into a dry set of clothes after patrolling a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. He talks regularly by video call from his current post with his wife, Maryna, on the other side of the country. Maryna said her worst moment came in 2014 when an explosion went off while he was on the line with her. Sometimes she thought she might never see him alive. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Ukrainian serviceman Ivan Skuratovskyi, left, prepares to have lunch before patrolling a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is balancing worries about a military invasion with fears that alarm-ringing could wreck Ukraine’s economy without hardly a shot fired, with a heightened awareness that Ukrainian public opinion is divided on how to handle the situation, especially when it comes to concessions toward pro-Russian separatists in the east. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A Ukrainian serviceman cooks in a bunker on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Washington is raising the rhetoric about the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border, but the Ukrainian president is projecting calm. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
19 of20 Good luck charms are pinned to a wall as a Ukrainian serviceman pauses in a bunker on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. While waves of Ukrainians fled their homes during 2014 fighting that saw Russia annex the Crimean Peninsula and back separatists in the eastern province of Donbas, so far people are staying put in the areas closest to the Russian troop movements. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the lines from some of the 100,000 Russian troops amassed north and east of the country, Ivan Skuratovskyi's calm verges on numbness — even after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command.
It is the sort of thing that has happened from time to time over the eight years he's been deployed up and down the 250-mile (400-kilometer) front line — a soldier in a war he never imagined when he enlisted in 2013. He grieves, but death and conflict have become an inescapable part of his life.
