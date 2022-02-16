Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as NATO eyes Russia move JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 6:11 a.m.
1 of18 In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to Ukrainian national anthem as he takes part in celebration of the Day of the Unit at an international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, prior to his trip to Rivne and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian President ordered to held the Day of the Unity with solemn ceremonies across the country. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a press statement prior to a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) Stephanie Lecocq/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, speaks during a joint press statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) Stephanie Lecocq/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, a Russian navy's team at work during naval exercises in the Mediterranean. Russia's naval drills in the Mediterranean come amid the tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, a Russian serviceman fires from his weapon during naval exercises at a military base in Syria. Russia's naval drills in the Mediterranean come amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, The Russian navy's destroyer Admiral Tributs is seen from a military helicopter during a naval exercises in the Mediterranean . Russia's naval drills in the Mediterranean come amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European Parliament, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Strasbourg. EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen address the dire conditions in Ukraine and the diplomatic chances to avert a Russian invasion during the plenary debate at the European Parliament. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, left, arrives with his delegation for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
14 of18 A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A view of Ukraine's national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
LONDON (AP) — Fears among Western governments that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent have eased, but not disappeared. Diplomatic efforts to avert war got new energy this week after President Vladimir Putin said Russia was willing to discuss security issues with NATO, and Russia said it was withdrawing some of its troops gathered near Ukraine’s borders.
The United States and its allies have welcomed the diplomatic overture, but say they have seen little evidence of a military de-escalation.