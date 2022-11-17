Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will conduct a review of the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, university and state officials announced Thursday.
In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked the state's attorney general to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA's response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect.