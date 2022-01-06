US, Germany say Russia poses 'urgent' challenge to stability MATTHEW LEE and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 12:14 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Germany said Wednesday that Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border poses an “immediate and urgent challenge” to European security and that any intervention will draw severe consequences.
But the country's top diplomats left open what those consequences would be and how differences on arming Ukraine and a controversial Russian gas pipeline will be resolved.
Written By
MATTHEW LEE and FRANK JORDANS