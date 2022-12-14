US partnership wins $760M power plant deal in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — After Chinese state firms won a string of large state contracts in Guyana, an American company has sealed a $760 million deal to build two plants for using natural gas from offshore oil fields to produce electricity.
Houston-based Lindsayca and CH-4 of Puerto Rico are partnering to construct a 300-megawatt power plant on Guyana’s west coast and a plant to provide it with gas now being mostly burned off by a consortium led by ExxonMobil developing commercial quantities of oil and gas found in 2015.