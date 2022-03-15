US judge: Nevada court should get Ronaldo police file issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bid by the New York Times to obtain information that Las Vegas police compiled about Cristiano Ronaldo after a Nevada woman claimed in 2018 that the international soccer star raped her in 2009 appears to be on its way from federal to state court.
A federal magistrate is recommending that U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey transfer to a Nevada judge the newspaper’s open-records request for documents that Dorsey has deemed confidential under a hush-money agreement the woman signed more than a decade ago.