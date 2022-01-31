US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. The altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The people could not discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.