US citizen jailed on child porn allegations in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A United States citizen has been jailed for alleged child pornography and accused of possible involvement in human trafficking in Honduras after authorities found a semi-clothed minor in his apartment on the Caribbean island resort of Roatan.

Honduras Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva said Wednesday that Gary Lee Johnston, 63, was arrested in Roatan on Aug. 29. Police had been investigating the disappearance of a young woman earlier this year named Angie Peña. But when they searched his apartment they found a 12-year girl.