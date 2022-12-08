US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday conceded that a 1929 law criminalizing entrance to the U.S. after deportation was motivated by racism but said subsequent revisions made it constitutional, as it urged an appellate court to overturn a Nevada judge’s landmark decision striking it down.
In an August 2021 order, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno dismissed an illegal reentry charge against Mexican immigrant Gustavo Carrillo-Lopez on the grounds that the law known as Section 1326 violated his constitutional rights and is discriminatory against Latinos.