US Rep. Hice subpoenaed in Georgia election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state.
The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29, orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, his lawyer said in a court filing. That filing seeks to have the matter heard in federal court rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge who's overseeing the special grand jury.