US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win Wednesday, handing Republicans control of the chamber and giving the GOP a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats that is also home to the likely future speaker, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.
Garcia was elected to a third term in a Democratic-leaning district that then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden carried by double digits in the 2020. It was Garcia's third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator.