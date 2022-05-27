US Forest Service: Prescribed burns initiated massive fire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to prescribed burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday.
The findings could hold implications for the future use of prescribed fire to limit the buildup of dry vegetation amid a U.S. Forest Service moratorium on the practice. They also could affect complex deliberations concerning emergency aid and liability for a fire that has spread across 486 square miles (1,260 square kilometers) and destroyed hundreds of structures.