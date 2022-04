DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Those wishing to climb North America’s tallest peak got a leg up this week from the U.S. Army.

Aviators from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright flew two bus-sized CH-47F Chinook helicopters Wednesday to continue the decades-old tradition of helping set up base camp on Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190 meters) mountain located about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage.