UN to vote on choking off small arms from gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that calls on all countries to stop the transfer of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to any party supporting gang violence and criminal activity in Haiti, which has seen an upsurge in bloodshed and kidnappings.
The draft by the United States and Mexico does not include an arms embargo as China sought. Other council members said an embargo would be unenforceable.