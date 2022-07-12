UN stresses key communications role to combat disinformation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council said Tuesday that more needs to be done to counter disinformation and misinformation about the U.N.’s 12 peacekeeping operations, which have faced growing attacks especially on social media.
A Brazilian-drafted presidential statement approved by all 15 council members said the U.N. must “improve the culture of strategic communications across civilian, military and police components” of peacekeeping missions in order to protect civilians — a key mandate for the U.N.’s 90,000 peacekeepers in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.