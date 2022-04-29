UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit DAVID KEYTON and INNA VARENYTSIA, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 12:16 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain" — a description underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago.
Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine's emergency services.
