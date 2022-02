AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A University of Massachusetts student originally from Mississippi died after she was struck by a car on the Amherst campus, authorities said Wednesday.

Elena Lucore, 19, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was walking with a friend along Massachusetts Avenue — a major thoroughfare through campus — when she was struck by a car driven by another student at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney's office.