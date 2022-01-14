UK says there is 'deal to be done' to resolve feud with EU JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 1:02 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister expressed optimism Friday that there is a “deal to be done” to resolve a Northern Ireland trade dispute that has soured the U.K.’s relations with the European Union.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss struck an upbeat tone after her first set of talks with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator.