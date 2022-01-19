UK's Johnson faces Parliament as ouster bid gathers steam

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a grilling from opponents in Parliament on Wednesday — and a more worrying threat from his own party's restive lawmakers, dozens of whom are plotting to oust him over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties.
Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson amid public anger over the “partygate” scandal. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for a politician who just over two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in almost 40 years.