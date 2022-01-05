UK authorities ease COVID testing requirements amid surge DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 2:43 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Health authorities across the U.K. simplified COVID-19 testing requirements on Wednesday, a move designed to cut isolation times for many people and that may ease the staffing shortages that are hitting public services from hospitals to garbage collection amid an omicron-fueled surge in infections.
In another effort to bolster the economy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that pre-departure tests for people traveling to England will no longer be required because the omicron variant is so prevalent that travel restrictions meant to contain its spread are now meaningless. The tests had discouraged people from traveling overseas for fear they would get stuck abroad.
