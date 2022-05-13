UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 7:03 a.m.
FILE - UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, unseen, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 5, 2007, to discuss bilateral relations.
FILE - In this image made available by Emirates News Agency, WAM, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2nd right, walks with Saudi Arabia's Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz during the 31st Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC summit in Abu Dhabi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010.
FILE - President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives at Clarence House in central London, to meet the Prince of Wales on the second day of his State Visit to the UK, Wednesday May 1, 2013.
FILE - In this photo made available by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Monday March 14, 2011, South Korean President Lee Myung Bak, left, meets UAE president Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, 2nd right, and UAE Crown Prince Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday March 13, 2011.
FILE - The Prince of Wales with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to Clarence House in central London on the second day of his State Visit to the UK Wednesday May 1, 2013.
The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government's state-run news agency announced in a brief statement. He was 73.
The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.