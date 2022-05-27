UAE dismantles plane of gunrunner Russia wants for Americans JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 9:24 a.m.
1 of9 An abandoned plane, Ilyushin Il-76, once tied to arms smuggler Viktor Bout, is being dismantled at the old airfield of Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 27, 2022. The hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane has sat for decades under the blazing sun in this least-populated corner of the United Arab Emirates, its four jet engines silent after years in the employ of a Russian gunrunner infamously known as the "Merchant of Death." Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
UMM AL-QUWAIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane has sat for decades under the blazing sun in a remote corner of the United Arab Emirates, its four jet engines silent after years in the employ of a Russian gunrunner known as the “Merchant of Death.”
But instead of a missile or gunfire finally taking out this Ilyushin Il-76 tied to arms smuggler Viktor Bout, the plane appears to be doomed, destined for scrap to make way for a force more powerful in this federation of seven sheikhdoms: Luxury real estate.