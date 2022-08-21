UAE ambassador to return to Iran, boosting ties after years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates plans to reinstate its ambassador to Iran for the first time in six years, the Emirati Foreign Ministry announced Sunday, as the Gulf Arab federation accelerates efforts to improve ties with the nation it has long viewed as a regional threat.

The Emirates' ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, will return to Tehran in the coming days to “continue pushing bilateral relations forward to achieve the common interests of the two neighbors and the region,” the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported.