U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 1:09 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
