Two top House Dems decline to say Biden should run in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Two powerful House Democrats from New York each declined Tuesday to say that President Joe Biden should run for the White House again in 2024.
Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two of the party's establishment liberals who chair powerful committees and are competing for a Manhattan-area House seat, shied away from supporting the president when they were asked in a televised debate whether Biden should seek a second term.