INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month along the downtown Indianapolis canal that injured four women, police said.

The 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects face preliminary charges including four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person with injury and single counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.