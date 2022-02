ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister said Wednesday that authorities have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near Turkey’s border with Greece.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.”