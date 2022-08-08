Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
The circumstances of the search were not immediately clear, though the Justice Department has been actively investigating the discovery of classified information in boxes of records that were taken to Trump's Florida residence after he left the White House.