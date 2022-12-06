Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that anyone who thinks the Constitution should be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States, trying to distance himself from Donald Trump's new White House bid.
It's the second time McConnell has been forced to open his weekly press conference preemptively responding to questions about the former president's remarks and behavior. Last week, it was over Trump's dinner meeting with a white nationalist Holocaust denier.