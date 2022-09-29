Trump docs probe: Tensions flare over special master process ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 2:39 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. (Department of Justice via AP, File) Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen from the media van in the presidential motorcade in Palm Beach, Fla., March 24, 2018, en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel “special master” process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president.
The probe into the presence of top-secret government information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed comments in the past week's court filings have laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master's work And the filings have made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president's advantage.