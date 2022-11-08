Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump's movement will be put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president's allies have taken control of the Republican Party.
Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state's 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.