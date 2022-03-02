Trooper drew gun on Kansas lawmaker after stop for speeding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper drew his pistol on a Kansas legislator stopped for speeding when the lawmaker abruptly got out of his car holding his cellphone, the trooper said in a statement made public Wednesday.

The trooper's affidavit provides details about the arrest early Nov. 27 in Lawrence of Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City. Coleman is charged in Douglas County District Court with speeding and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and has a court hearing set for April 15.